Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:36 IST
Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sunday's final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champion, came into the tournament with a point to prove having not won a match in either Dubai or Qatar last month but the 21-year-old found herself pushed to three sets for the fourth consecutive round.

"It's such a tough tournament. I'd like to congratulate Anna... great tournament, great match. It could have gone either way," Kenin said at the trophy presentation. "You've come back from injury and you're doing well and I wish you all the best for your upcoming tournaments," she added, referring to the two shoulder surgeries Friedsam has undergone in recent years.

Friedsam, in her second career final and her first since 2015 before injuries saw her fall outside the top 350 in the rankings, could not live with Kenin in the opening set as the American won 81 percent of her first-serve points. Kenin hit 29 winners but suffered from 42 unforced errors compared to her opponent's 21, which helped give Friedsam a lifeline and a way back into the contest in the second set.

But Kenin regrouped in the final set, earning the double break to serve for the title and clinched the win on her third championship point when she smashed a looping return at the net past the German. It was the fifth title of Kenin's blossoming career after her three triumphs last year in Hobart, Mallorca, and Guangzhou.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about coronavirus; Italy poised to lock down Lombardy and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Italy has second-most virus deaths, infections after China

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday, according t...

Israel may broaden entry restriction due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries.Israel already requires travellers arriving from 15 countries, in Europe and Asia, to go into home quarantin...

Kidnapped man rescued from militants in Assam's Hailakandi

A man kidnapped by a breakaway armed group of suspected Bru Revolutiory Army Union BRAU was rescued and seven militants arrested on Sunday from the remote Bagcherra-Riflemara area in Assams Hailakandi district, a police official said. Raju ...

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies to compensate drivers affected by coronavirus

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies including DoorDash Inc and Instacart are in discussions to compensate drivers and delivery personnel affected by the novel coronavirus. DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020