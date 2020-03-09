Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis, LeBron lead Lakers in showdown over Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 06:02 IST
Davis, LeBron lead Lakers in showdown over Clippers

Anthony Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the host Los Angeles Clippers' six-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory on Sunday. LeBron James added 28 points, nine assists and seven boards for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight and 11th in 12 games. Avery Bradley scored a season-high 24 points, connecting on six 3-pointers. Kyle Kuzma finished with a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Paul George led the Clippers with 31 points and Kawhi Leonard had 27. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points for the Clippers, who lost for the first time to the Lakers in three contests this season. The Lakers went up by as much as 12 midway through the fourth quarter before the Clippers pulled to within 107-100 after a foul shot by Marcus Morris with 1:35 remaining. James converted a pair of free throws 22 seconds later for a nine-point Lakers' cushion and added a three-point play with 40.8 seconds left to seal it.

The Lakers took a 64-58 edge after Bradley's 3-pointer with 6:45 left in the third quarter, but the Clippers came back with a 10-1 surge for 66-65 lead after a 3-pointer by George at 5:31. However, the Lakers seized an 85-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter. They never trailed again. The Lakers led 27-25 after one quarter before the Clippers went up by as much as nine in the second. They used a 12-3 run for a 45-36 advantage after two free throws by Ivica Zubac with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter. However, the Lakers rallied and sliced the margin to 53-49 at the break.

Defense dictated for much of the first half. The Clippers managed just 38.8 percent shooting from the field to 37.2 percent for the Lakers. Both clubs made only 2 of 14 3-pointers (14.3 percent). For the game, the Lakers made 44.8 percent of their shots to 39.5 percent for the Clippers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells canceled the tennis tournament on Sunday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Southern California. There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riv...

Japan's Kobe confirms coronavirus case in woman in her 40s

The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which se...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge

Asian shares sank in a sea of red on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20 after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price. The worlds top oil exporter ...

Oladipo's late jumper lifts Pacers past Mavericks

Victor Oladipo sank a go-ahead jumper with 38.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis collected 20 points and 17 rebounds to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020