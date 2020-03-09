Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues remain hot with shutout of Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 08:07 IST
Blues remain hot with shutout of Blackhawks

Defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo had goals and Jake Allen posted a 29-save shutout to boost the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for the team's ninth win its past 10 games. Jaden Schwartz added two assists for the Blues (41-18-10), who boosted their Central Division lead to four points over the Colorado Avalanche while earning a season sweep of the archrival Blackhawks for the first time in franchise history during the regular season.

Chicago (31-30-8) lost its second straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks remain six points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with 13 games remaining. St. Louis opened the scoring at 6:41 of the second period as Bortuzzo lifted a shot from a sharp angle past Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford for his second goal of the season. Brayden Schenn and Schwartz had assists on the play, as the Blues' forecheck kept the puck alive amid a scramble in front of the Chicago net.

Pietrangelo provided a valuable cushion with a power play goal at 5:37 of the third period, striking from a similar angle after the Blackhawks were unable to clear the zone. Allen blanked the Blackhawks at United Center for the second time this season to earn the 21st shutout of his career. He stopped seven shots in the first period, 13 in the second and nine in the third.

Schenn extended his point streak to seven games, and has nine points -- including five goals -- in that span. Chicago's Patrick Kane saw a three-game point streak end. Power-play struggles again doomed the Blackhawks. Chicago went 0 for 4 with the man advantage against St. Louis and has not scored on its past 14 power plays overall, a drought covering the team's past five games.

Making his ninth consecutive start, Crawford helped keep the Blackhawks afloat by stopping 24 of 26 shots. Fans at the United Center alternated "Let's go Blues/Let's go Hawks" chants for much of the night. A fight between St. Louis' Vince Dunn and Drake Caggiula of Chicago at 14:59 of the second period prompted raucous reactions from backers of both sides.

Defenseman Adam Boqvist returned to the lineup for Chicago after missing Friday's loss at Detroit because of a right wrist injury. St. Louis defender Justin Faulk missed his second successive game with an upper-body injury. Boqvist later left the game along with Caggiula, who injured his right hand.

The Blues defeated the Blackhawks at Chicago 4-0 on Dec. 2 before sweeping the next two games in St. Louis, edging Chicago 4-3 on Dec. 14 and 6-5 on Feb. 25. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

UN deputy chief launches spotlight initiative to end violence against women

The world will not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs if half the planet is left behind, the UN Deputy Secretary-General said in Papua New Guinea on Sunday International Womens Day.Amina J. Mohammed was speaking in th...

UPDATE 4-Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move t...

Soccer-'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. womens national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicised lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer.At ...

Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Prati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020