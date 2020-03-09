Left Menu
Oladipo's late jumper lifts Pacers past Mavericks

  Updated: 09-03-2020 11:26 IST
Victor Oladipo sank a go-ahead jumper with 38.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis collected 20 points and 17 rebounds to record his 50th double-double, surpassing Troy Murphy (2008-09) for the franchise single-season record. Sabonis actually accomplished the feat prior to halftime, as his left-handed dunk in transition with 39 seconds remaining gave him 11 points at the time.

Texas native Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, and Oladipo scored 16 points apiece for the Pacers, who have won eight of 10 on the heels of a season-high six-game losing streak. Dallas' Luka Doncic, whose last-second 3-point attempt didn't go, finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. highlighted his 30-point performance with six 3-pointers in the losing effort for the Mavericks, who were thwarted in their bid for their first three-game winning streak since mid-January. Kristaps Porzingis endured a horrific night after averaging a robust 30.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in his previous five games. The 7-foot-3 forward/center made just 3 of 17 shots from the floor and misfired on all five attempts from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Porzingis erupted for a season-high-tying 38 points, matched a career-high with six 3-pointers and added 12 rebounds in Dallas' 112-103 win at Indiana on Feb. 3. Oladipo sank a pair of mid-range jumpers to give Indiana a 110-109 lead. Courtney Lee was unable to connect on a 3-point attempt following the timeout before Oladipo drained a pair of free throws at the other end with 13.7 seconds left for the game's final points.

Lee's layup gave Dallas a 102-100 lead with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. Doncic and Hardaway combined to score the Mavericks' next seven points before Sabonis answered with a short jumper. Indiana took advantage of a 14-0 edge in fast-break points to secure a 55-52 lead at intermission.

Doncic overcame two quick fouls to score 12 points in the first quarter and 17 at halftime; however, Porzingis was unable to get untracked. He shot 1 of 12 from the floor in the first half.

