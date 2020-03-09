Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues remain hot with shutout of Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:53 IST
Blues remain hot with shutout of Blackhawks
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBlackhawks)

Defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo had goals and Jake Allen posted a 29-save shutout to boost the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for the team's ninth win in its last 10 games. Jaden Schwartz added two assists for the Blues (41-18-10), who maintained their Central Division lead of two points over the Colorado Avalanche while earning a season sweep of the archrival Blackhawks for the first time in franchise history during the regular season.

Chicago (31-30-8) lost its second straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks remain six points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with 13 games remaining. St. Louis opened the scoring at 6:41 of the second period as Bortuzzo lifted a shot from a sharp angle past Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford for his second goal of the season. Brayden Schenn and Schwartz had assists on the play, as the Blues' forecheck kept the puck alive amid a scramble in front of the Chicago net.

Pietrangelo provided a valuable cushion with a power-play goal at 5:37 of the third period, striking from a similar angle after the Blackhawks were unable to clear the zone. Allen blanked the Blackhawks at United Center for the second time this season to earn the 21st shutout of his career. He stopped seven shots in the first period, 13 in the second and nine in the third.

Schenn extended his point streak to seven games and has nine points including five goals in that span. Chicago's Patrick Kane saw a three-game point streak end. Power-play struggles again doomed the Blackhawks. Chicago went 0 for 4 with the man advantage against St. Louis and has not scored on its past 14 power plays overall, a drought covering the team's past five games.

Making his ninth consecutive start, Crawford helped keep the Blackhawks afloat by stopping 24 of 26 shots. Fans at the United Center alternated "Let's go Blues/Let's go Hawks" chants for much of the night. A fight between St. Louis' Vince Dunn and Drake Caggiula of Chicago at 14:59 of the second period prompted raucous reactions from backers of both sides.

Defenseman Adam Boqvist returned to the lineup for Chicago after missing Friday's loss at Detroit because of a right wrist injury. St. Louis defender Justin Faulk missed his second successive game with an upper-body injury. Boqvist later left the game along with Caggiula, who injured his right hand.

The Blues defeated the Blackhawks at Chicago 4-0 on Dec. 2 before sweeping the next two games in St. Louis, edging Chicago 4-3 on Dec. 14 and 6-5 on Feb. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank case: Anmi urges RBI to consider exempting capital mkt transactions

Stock brokers association Anmi has urged the RBI to relax conditions of moratorium imposed against Yes Bank for payments by the private lenders account holders against their outstanding capital market transactions. The development comes aft...

Oil price crash knocks FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the co...

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT said on Monday. Visitors from China, Thailands biggest source of tourists, tumbled 8...

Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020