Amit Panghal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Monday qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 at Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers. Amit Panghal defeated Philippines' Carlo Paalam 4-1 to secure his quota for Tokyo Olympics. With this win, the World silver-medallist also advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers.

Panghal is the sixth boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, Indian boxers Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar had secured their berth for the mega event. Championships gold medallist Pooja (75kg), two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina (69kg) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas (69kg) became the first three Indian boxers to seal their places for the tournament.

The only disappointment for India in the first session of the first quarter-final day was the tight 2-3 loss suffered by Sachin Kumar in 81kg against the experienced Daxaing Chen of China. His Olympic dreams are still not over yet as in the 81 kg category, 5 boxers will qualify and Sachin will get yet another chance with a box-off opportunity; where the losing quarterfinalist players will have yet another shot. (ANI)

