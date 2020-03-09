Left Menu
Aim is to reach finals: Panghal after quarter-final win

After securing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth, Indian boxer Amit Panghal exuded confidence and said that his next goal is to qualify for the final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:22 IST
Aim is to reach finals: Panghal after quarter-final win
Boxer Amit Panghal. Image Credit: ANI

After securing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth, Indian boxer Amit Panghal exuded confidence and said that his next goal is to qualify for the final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers. Amit Panghal defeated Philippines' Carlo Paalam 4-1 to secure his quota for Tokyo Olympics. With this win, the World silver-medallist also advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers.

Panghal is the sixth boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. "I had played my opponent twice and had also beaten him. I came with a lot of confidence to secure my win this time around too. I executed whatever strategy my coaches had chalked out," said Panghal in a statement after securing victory.

"I am glad that gave me the win as well as the Olympic quota. In the next round, I play a Chinese boxer whom I have beaten before at the Asian Championships. The aim is to repeat it and move into the final," he added. Panghal will next take on China's Hu Jianguan, a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics.

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), meanwhile, went down 2-3 to third seed and Asian Games silver medallist Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia in a hard-fought quarter-final. Manish can still fulfil his Olympic dream as with 6 boxers qualifying from 63kg, he will get once more chance with a box-off opportunity, where the losing quarterfinalist players will have yet another shot.

In his quest, Manish will face Harrison Garside of Australia in the box-off bout on 11th and a win there will secure his Olympic quota. Later in the day, London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) will aim for her second ticket to the mega quadrennial Games when she faces Irish Magno of Philippines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

