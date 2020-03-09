Left Menu
Report: Jets releasing CB Johnson

The New York Jets informed cornerback Trumaine Johnson that he will be released, the New York Daily News reported Monday. The Jets signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract in March 2018. His $11 million base salary for 2020 would have become guaranteed on March 20.

The move could cost the Jets $12 million in dead cap money while freeing up only $3 million in salary cap space. If the new collective bargaining agreement is approved, however, the Jets could spread the $12 million cap hit over two seasons: $4 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021. Johnson, 30, joined the Jets after six seasons with the Rams, but injuries and ineffectiveness caused him to miss 15 games over the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Johnson recorded 25 tackles and one interception in seven games in 2019. He has 393 tackles and 23 interceptions, including four pick-sixes, in 102 games with the Rams (2012-17) and Jets. New York appears poised to pursue another high-priced cornerback in free agency. ESPN reported the Jets are interested in the Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones and the Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry.

