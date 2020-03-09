Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumya, Liton help Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:26 IST
Soumya, Liton help Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series in Dhaka on Monday. Soumya hit an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, his second Twenty20 half-century and a career best, after an in-form Liton made 59 off 39 balls to guide Bangladesh 200-3 in the 20 overs.

The visitors were never up to the task when replying to the handy score and were bowled out for 152 runs in 19 overs to suffer their biggest Twenty20 defeat against Bangladesh. Leg-spinner Aminul Islam grabbed three wickets for 34 runs and Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3-32. The other new-ball bowlers rattled Zimbabwe in the opening batting Powerplay to reduce the tourists to 3-37.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was top scorer for Zimbabwe with 28 before Aminul forced him to give a catch to Liton at long-off. Aminul took the wicket of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (20) from the next ball to break the back bone of the batting line-up.

Richmond Mutumbami and Doland Tiripano also made 20 runs each. Carl Mumba provided late blitz with 25 off 16 balls but could only delay the inevitable. Liton earlier set the platform for Bangladesh's highest-ever Twenty20 score against Zimbabwe with a 92-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 41 off 33 balls.

Teenage debutant Wesley Madhevere dismissed Tamim to break the stand and Sikandar Raza trapped Liton leg before to end his superb innings, which featured five fours and three sixes. Soumya took the charge to ensure Bangladesh surpassed their previous highest score of 175 runs against Zimbabwe.

He struck four fours and five sixes, including two in the last two balls of the innings off Chris Mpofu to lift Bangladesh to 200. "It was pleasing to see how the batters performed. Tamim and Liton gave us the start we wanted, and Soumya finished off really well," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

Zimbabwe captain Williams lamented their performance. "We missed our length with the ball, and partnerships at the top were required and that let us down," he said.

The second and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Libya's Haftar committed to signing ceasefire - French presidency

Khalifa Haftar, Libyas eastern military commander, has told Frances president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognised government respect it, a French presidency official said on Monday.M...

Scindia, supporting MLAs go 'incommunicado' as factional fighting intensifies in Congress in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was on Monday engaged in trouble shooting after several lawmakers, including ministers, supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru amid intensified factionalism in the ruling party ahead of Ra...

'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

Pope Francis, who complained of feeling caged while addressing the faithful by live stream because of the new coronavirus, received 30 French bishops on Monday -- at a healthy distance. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops se...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Streets main stock indexes plummeted about 5 on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession on the anniversary of the U.S. stock markets longest bull run. The SP 500 wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020