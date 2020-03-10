Raiders release starting LB Whitehead

The Las Vegas Raiders released starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday, the team announced. Accounting for $7.29 million in cap space in 2020, according to Over the Cap, the move will save the Raiders $6.25 million, NFL.com reported.

Whitehead, who turns 30 next month, played two seasons for the Raiders, totaling 234 tackles with six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble while starting all 32 games. During an eight-year NFL career that included six seasons with the Detroit Lions (2012-17), Whitehead has totaled 633 tackles with three sacks, five interceptions, 24 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries.

He has made more than 100 tackles in each of the past four seasons. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

