Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers, seeking 10th straight win, host NHL-best Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 05:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 05:34 IST
Flyers, seeking 10th straight win, host NHL-best Bruins

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to capture their season-high 10th consecutive victory when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Extending the streak to 10 will be quite a challenge against the Bruins (43-14-12), who lead the league with 98 points.

The Flyers (41-20-7, 89 points) boast the best home mark in the league at 25-5-4. Philadelphia pushed its winning streak to nine with a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Second-year goaltender Carter Hart made 38 saves and became the first goaltender in league history to compile two separate winning streaks of seven or more at age 21 or younger. "Hartsy made some huge stops, and we got lucky that we won," Flyers winger Jakub Voracek told Inquirer.com about Hart. "In the end, you don't ask (how), but we won. So, like I said, it's a good two points, but we'll need to be way better Tuesday."

Claude Giroux scored two goals against the Sabres, and Voracek has been red hot with 10 assists over his past five games. With James van Riemsdyk sidelined for at least four weeks due to a broken ring finger, 20-year-old rookie Joel Farabee stepped up and scored a goal to snap an eight-game drought.

"I didn't think it was ever going to come again, but obviously it felt good," Farabee said. In the end, the Flyers have found a number of different ways to win during this spurt. The biggest constant has been the stellar play of Hart, who is 20-2-2 with a 1.61 goals-against average at home this season.

"Just playing the game and having fun," Hart said. "That's the biggest thing for us right now. We're enjoying coming to the rink." The Bruins are coming off a rare loss, a 5-3 setback against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

David Pastrnak did manage to score his league-high 48th goal of the season while Charlie McAvoy added one goal and one assist. However, Boston gave up two short-handed goals in what was a feisty contest with numerous penalties and skirmishes. "That was a great game. A lot of physicality and good plays at both ends of the ice," goaltender Tuukka Rask said. "Obviously, it feels better when you come (out) as a winner, but I thought that was a great way to show our character -- always stick up for each other and just fell short."

There were 26 penalties combined in the game, so it would be natural to expect the Bruins to arrive in Philadelphia looking to avenge that loss. "I think some of the stuff that we talk about was sticking together, and I think as far as team chemistry goes, we're already a really tight group," McAvoy told reporters. "But you see guys answer the bell for each other regardless of their size or role or anything and everyone steps up to make sure we have each other's back. That's something where you look at it and you're proud of one another.

"You know that's the kind of hockey that you're going to run into down the road, so it's nice to know everyone has each other's back." The Bruins had won four in a row before the Saturday loss yet still proved their mettle by coming back from an early three-goal deficit before falling short.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.Mainland China h...

Not enough jobs created means potential of youth not properly tapped: ILO

The number of young people around the world who are neither employed, studying or in some kind of training, is on the rise, according to a new report released on Monday by the International Labour Organization ILO. And young women are more ...

Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, a French national

Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the countrys first case.The National Emergency Commission said in a ...

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 3,136 in China

China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country.The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease.The state heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020