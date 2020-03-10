Raptors lose Powell to sprained left ankle

Toronto guard Norman Powell left the Raptors' Monday game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City due to a sprained left ankle early in the first quarter. He won't return to the contest, the team announced later.

Powell, 26, collided with teammate OG Anunoby and was removed with 10:25 left in the opening quarter. In his fifth NBA season, all with the Raptors, Powell began the night averaging 16.8 points in 43 games. He has a .502 field-goal percentage including a 39.8 percent success rate on 3-point attempts.

His highest scoring average previously was 8.6 points per game in 60 games last season as the Raptors won the NBA title. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

