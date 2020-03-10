I dedicate this win to my mother: Simranjit after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) who qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday dedicated the win to her mother.
Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) who qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday dedicated the win to her mother. Kaur stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers defeating Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor 5-0.
"I was in immense pressure before the game. The opponent was second-seeded and it was a tough fight. So I gave my 100 per cent right from the start," Simranjit said in a video posted by Boxing Federation on twitter. "So I boxed according to the strategy and finally I have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. I dedicate this win to my mother who hasn't slept properly for days. This win is for India," she added.
Simranjit will next take on Shih-Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the event. (ANI)
