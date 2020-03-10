Grizzlies: Jackson Jr., Winslow due back this week

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow are expected to return within a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday. First-round pick Brandon Clarke isn't on the same schedule but is "progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this season" from a right quadriceps strain.

Memphis is chasing the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference behind Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Jackson is dealing with a sore left knee and Winslow is battling a strained back.

Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Winslow, acquired from the Miami Heat at the February trade deadline, was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle for Monday's practice and will join the active roster for the first time. Clarke is averaging 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie.

