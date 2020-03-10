Left Menu
Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $585,000.

The exclusive-rights free agent started 12 games in place of injured starter Cam Newton in 2019. Allen, who turned 24 on Sunday, completed 303 of 489 passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

He won five of his first six starts before losing six in a row. Rookie third-rounder Will Grier replaced Allen as the starter for Carolina's last two games.

