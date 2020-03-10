Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depleted 76ers return home to face Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:05 IST
Depleted 76ers return home to face Pistons
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 29th victory in 31 home games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Philadelphia continues to be one of the most erratic teams in the league with a 28-2 record at home and 10-24 on the road.

The shorthanded Sixers, who are without Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), just completed a 1-3 road trip with losses to the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles and Golden State Warriors with a win over the Sacramento Kings sprinkled in. Embiid has missed the past five games, Simmons has been out for the past seven and guard Josh Richardson (concussion) has sat for three straight. Richardson's status is unknown for Wednesday's game.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but the Sixers still couldn't oust the depleted Warriors last Saturday, losing 118-114. But the Sixers will now be playing at home, where they're nearly unbeatable. "I mean, at this point in the season, when you see that there's fewer and fewer games, you have to handle business," Horford told Inquirer.com. "What's most frustrating about this one (loss to Warriors) was that we were in control most of the game. It's dangerous when you kind of let a team keep hanging and hanging."

Beginning Wednesday, the Sixers will play five of their next six games at home, yet they're still reeling from the distasteful loss to the Warriors, who have the league's worst record. "No one is going to punt it around and not treat it as a way to not admit stuff and get better," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "But it would've been great to win and then go home."

The struggling Pistons will be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. They're only 9-23 on the road this season. Detroit's most recent loss was especially troubling, 96-84 to the Knicks in New York on Sunday. The Pistons missed 15 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

"It was a one-point game going into the fourth quarter and we just couldn't get anything going," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. "The ball just stuck and everybody that caught it, held it, and you're not going to produce very many points doing that." Christian Wood, a former Sixer, led the Pistons with 22 points and eight rebounds while Bruce Brown scored 16 points. With a season-worst 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Pistons' skid was extended. Overall, they have dropped 11 of 12 since the All-Star break.

Like the Sixers, the Pistons have been besieged by injuries this season. The latest player afflicted is John Henson, who left in the fourth quarter against the Knicks with a sore left ankle. Blake Griffin is out for the season with a knee injury and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

"It changed the whole outlook," Casey told the Detroit News. "But it's the direction we have to go -- to retool, to rebuild, to develop the young guys. It's not fun. It's painful. It's stressful. As a coach, you want to go out there and win every game. But at the end of the night, after you get the frustration out of your system, reality sets in and you understand what you're fighting with."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes buoy Wall Street after rout

Wall Street rose 1 on Tuesday as investors pinned their hopes on policy easing by major central banks after global markets plummeted in the previous session on fears of a coronavirus-driven recession.Traders now expect the Federal Reserve t...

Climate change affecting environment, health and wellbeing: UN report

A wide-ranging UN climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population.The report, The WMO Statement on th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's brutal market rout

Oil and global equity markets recovered on Tuesday after the prior days shellacking as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. The...

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020