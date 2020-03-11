Left Menu
Penguins' Bjugstad (lower body) listed as week-to-week

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 02:20 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 01:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bjugstad is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan announced Tuesday. Sullivan also said Bjugstad's current ailment is "unrelated to his prior injury," which required core muscle surgery.

Bjugstad returned to action following a nearly four-month absence last Thursday. He played in three games in four days, however, he was limited to just over six minutes of ice time in Pittsburgh's 6-2 setback to Carolina on Sunday. Bjugstad, 27, has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season for the Penguins (39-23-6, 84 points).

Bjugstad has recorded 207 points (97 goals, 110 assists) in 439 career games with Florida and Pittsburgh. He was selected by the Panthers with the 19th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

