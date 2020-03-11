Left Menu
Canucks F Boeser to return against Islanders

  Updated: 11-03-2020 01:19 IST
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, out since Feb. 8 due to a rib injury, makes his return Tuesday night against the visiting New York Islanders. Boeser, 23, sustained a rib cartilage fracture when he got tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane in the third period of the Canucks' 6-2 loss. He was expected to be out eight weeks but missed just 12 games.

Vancouver (35-27-6, 76 points) trails the Minnesota Wild by one point in the race for the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. In his fourth NHL season, Boeser has collected 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games.

He has recorded 161 points (75 goals, 86 assists) in 196 career games since the Canucks drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in 2015. --Field Level Media

