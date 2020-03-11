Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins; Harper exits game

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:38 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:38 IST
J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphia's Bryce Harper departed in the first inning after being hit on the left foot with a pitch by Twins right-hander Sean Poppen. Through a team spokesperson, Harper said he was fine.

Royce Lewis homered in the third inning for Minnesota's run. Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer with none out in the top of the ninth inning as Toronto defeated New York at Tampa, Fla. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out six and gave up one run and two hits over 3 1/3 innings. Braves 3, Astros (ss) 0

Right-hander Mike Soroka gave up one hit over four innings and Atlanta pushed across three first-inning runs as the Braves blanked visiting Houston at Venice, Fla. George Springer had two of the Astros' five hits. Tigers 4, Pirates 1

C.J. Cron, Jeimer Candelario and Cameron Maybin all slugged solo homers to help Detroit defeat visiting Pittsburgh at Lakeland, Fla. Socrates Brito had an RBI single for the Pirates. Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

Jantzen Witte stroked a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning to help Boston down visiting St. Louis at Fort Myers, Fla. Brad Miller had a two-run single for the Cardinals. Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Harold Ramirez delivered a tiebreaking single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Miami edged Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Juan Soto smacked a two-run homer for the Nationals. Mets 7, Astros (ss) 4

Matt Winaker, Jake Hager and Rene Rivera hit run-scoring singles during a three-run eighth inning as visiting New York defeated Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Yuli Gurriel and Drew Ferguson homered for the Astros. Orioles 6, Braves 3

Anthony Santander's solo homer in the fourth inning helped host Baltimore beat Atlanta in Sarasota, Fla. Cristian Pache hit a three-run homer for the Braves. Rangers 9, White Sox 2

Adolis Garcia homered and drove in three runs and Yadiel Rivera went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Texas past host Chicago in Glendale, Ariz. The Rangers had 11 hits. Diamondbacks 10, Reds (ss) 2

Trayce Thompson had two of Arizona's 15 hits, plus two RBIs, as the visiting D-backs routed Cincinnati in Goodyear, Ariz. Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Brewers 5, Royals (ss) 2

Ronny Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help Milwaukee beat host Kansas City in Surprise, Ariz. Ryan O'Hearn led the Royals with a home run and two RBIs. Royals (ss) 4, Athletics 2

Kansas City scored all the runs it needed in the first two innings, and Nicky Lopez homered and drove in two runs to lead visiting Kansas City past Oakland in Mesa, Ariz. The A's outhit the Royals 10-6. Cubs 16, Giants 3

Ian Happ, Donnie Dewees and Javier Baez drove in three runs apiece to fuel visiting Chicago's 21-hit attack in the easy victory over San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, had a triple and two RBIs for the Giants. Reds (ss) 5, Rockies 5

Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati's four-run fifth inning to help the Reds tie with host Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dom Nunez homered in his only at-bat for Colorado. Mariners 3, Angels 1

In Peoria, Ariz., Jose Marmolejos' two-run homer in the second inning gave host Seattle the runs it needed to defeat Los Angeles and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, who suffered his first loss of the spring. Bundy is 3-1 with a 1.59 ERA. --Field Level Media

