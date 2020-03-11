Left Menu
Ross, Magic upend Grizzlies 120-115

Terrence Ross highlighted his 24-point performance with five 3-pointers to lift the visiting Orlando Magic to a 120-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Michael Carter-Williams scored 20 points to eclipse his previous season-best total of 17, set during Orlando's win over Minnesota on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who overcame a 17-point deficit to post their third win in a row overall and seventh in their past nine games against Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas collected 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who appeared poised to avenge a 118-86 setback in Orlando on Nov. 8 and match their win total (33) from 2018-19 before being outscored 70-52 in the second half.

Memphis cut into a nine-point deficit as Dillon Brooks converted a four-point play and Tyus Jones drained a 3-pointer to trim Orlando's lead to 110-108. The Grizzlies forged a tie at 112 nearly two minutes later before Ross hit a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions. Jones countered by sinking all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 39.7 seconds left. Ross misfired on a pullup jumper on the next possession; however, Jones' bid for a tying 3-pointer caromed off the front rim.

The Grizzlies pulled within one with 5:48 remaining before Orlando answered with a flourish. Vucevic and D.J. Augustin made a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions before James Ennis III added a pair of foul shots to push the advantage to 110-101. Anthony Tolliver's 3-pointer ignited a 13-4 run in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a 50-35 lead, with Josh Jackson and Ja Morant each connecting from beyond the arc to cap the run. Morant's 3-pointer was Memphis' seventh of the game.

The Grizzlies shot 53.8 percent from the floor (21 of 39) and 57.1 percent from the 3-point range (8 of 14) en route to seizing a 63-50 lead at intermission. Valanciunas scored Memphis' first six points of the game and finished the first quarter with 11 to pace the Grizzlies to a 35-27 lead.

Memphis played without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee injury), Brandon Clarke (quad), Justise Winslow (back) and Grayson Allen (hip). --Field Level Media

