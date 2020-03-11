After T20, Australia women eyeing ODI World Cup 2021

Australia's women cricket coach Matthew Mott has said that the ODI World Cup in 2021 will be an important one for the Aussies. Australia went into the last ODI World Cup (2017) as the title holders, but their hopes of lifting the coveted trophy were dashed when India's Harmanpreet Kaur slammed an unbeaten 171 in the semi-finals.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7. "That World Cup in New Zealand is huge for us," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

"We didn't go out the way we wanted in the last World Cup in England and there's certainly a lot of unfinished business in the one-day game," he added. In the last three years, Australia have dominated the limited-overs format. The side is currently on an unprecedented streak of 18 consecutive victories.

Australia on Sunday displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title. "If anything, I think we're a better one-day side than we are a T20 team, and we'd like to show that in a World Cup," said Mott.

On February 7 next year, Australia will begin their 50-over World Cup campaign against reigning champions England at Auckland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

