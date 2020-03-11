Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:31 IST
Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show
Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

World bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to book an Olympic berth after winning a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers as the country recorded its best-ever qualifying numbers for the quadrennial showpiece. Kaushik defeated Commonwealth Games champion and second seed Harrison Garside 4-1 to make the cut for Tokyo 2020 after a draining showdown which left the Australian with a bloodied face and the Indian exhausted by painful hits to his ribs. It was a repeat of the 2018 CWG final, only this time, Kaushik ended up on the winning side. The top six in the 63kg category were entitled to Olympic berths in the ongoing event. Both Kaushik and Garside had lost in the quarterfinals.

"It was my dream to play at the Olympics and today it has finally come true for me and my family. My coaches have made a huge contribution in this," Kaushik, an Armyman, said after the win. The other Indians to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics are MC Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg). Before this, India's best qualifying number for an Olympic Games was eight for the 2012 edition in London. That too was achieved over more than one qualifying tournament. However, in a disappointing result, first-timer Sachin Kumar (81kg) was pummelled by Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in his box-off final to bow out of contention for an Olympic place at this event. Earlier, Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Krishan signed off with a silver medal after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final on Wednesday.

Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash. "He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out," a source close to the boxer told PTI.

Krishan had defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday. He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Electric vehicle push struggles to accelerate in Pakistan

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Pakistans first-ever electric three-wheeled rickshaws start to roll off the assembly line, the country is struggling to build momentum for its shift to electric vehicles i...

We are not bad players of short ball: Rahane

Insisting that Indians are not bad players of short-ball, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said the teams bad run in New Zealand was largely due to the wind factor. Rahane, who had scores of 46, 29 in Wellington and 7, 9 in Chr...

Govt will be formed under Shivraj's leadership, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Wednesday termed joining of Jyotiraditya Scindia into Bharatiya Janata Party BJP as Ghar Wapasi Home coming and said that said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will form government in Madhya Pra...

Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP moves SC against HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests. The appeal filed by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020