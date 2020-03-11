Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: IWF postpones European weightlifting championship to June

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has postponed the European Championships to June. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place between April 13-21 in Moscow, Russia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:01 IST
Coronavirus: IWF postpones European weightlifting championship to June
International Wrestling Federation logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has postponed the European Championships to June. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place between April 13-21 in Moscow, Russia. The European Championships will now be held between June 13-21.

"The European Weightlifting Federation through the full support of the Executive Board, due to the spread of the coronavirus on the continent, has decided to postpone the European Senior Championships scheduled in Moscow, Russia 13-21 April, together with the Electoral Congress," IWF said in a statement. The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, scheduled to be been held in Romania this month. The sport's Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month have also been deferred.

The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, China and has led to over 3800 deaths across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DCPCR asks school to allow student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has directed a school here to ensure that a student who was shot in her right hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots be allowed to take her exams after she has healed. The directions...

Scindia among 9 BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh as it released a list of nine nominees for the election to 55 seats in the Upper House across 17 states on March 26. Scindias name was announce...

RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought USD 10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 11.49 bi...

Canada creates C$1 billion fund to fight coronavirus, set to spend more

Canada is setting up a C1 billion 728 million fund to help its provinces combat a worsening coronavirus outbreak and is prepared to spend more money if necessary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.The measures are the first to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020