Coronavirus: IWF postpones European weightlifting championship to June
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has postponed the European Championships to June. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place between April 13-21 in Moscow, Russia.
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has postponed the European Championships to June. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place between April 13-21 in Moscow, Russia. The European Championships will now be held between June 13-21.
"The European Weightlifting Federation through the full support of the Executive Board, due to the spread of the coronavirus on the continent, has decided to postpone the European Senior Championships scheduled in Moscow, Russia 13-21 April, together with the Electoral Congress," IWF said in a statement. The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, scheduled to be been held in Romania this month. The sport's Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month have also been deferred.
The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, China and has led to over 3800 deaths across the globe. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
FPIs from Mauritius will continue to be eligible for FPI registration with increased monitoring as per FATF norms: Sebi
Foreign investors from Mauritius to continue being eligible for FPI registration: Sebi
Overseas investors from Mauritius eligible for FPI registration with enhanced monitoring: Sebi
Overseas investors from Mauritius eligible for FPI registration with enhanced monitoring: Sebi
China says WSJ reporter in Wuhan can remain in country until end of epidemic