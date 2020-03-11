Asia XI, World XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday decided to postpone the matches between Asia XI and World XI due to the global spread of coronavirus. The matches were going to be played on March 21 and 22 to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, referred to as the father of Bangladesh, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The BCB had earlier announced high profile names of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis as the key players in the upcoming matches between Asia XI and World XI. "There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches," ESPN Cricinfo quoted BCB president Nazmul Hasan as saying.

"There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being," he added. The board has also decided to postpone the AR Rahman concert at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which was also set to be a part of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.

Bangladesh is currently playing T20I series against Zimbabwe amidst ticket restrictions due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The spread of COVID-19 has impacted sporting events across the globe as football matches in Spanish League La Liga would be played behind closed doors for two weeks.

Italy's competition Serie A has been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country while next week's Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Napoli will also be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

