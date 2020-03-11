Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twin menace trouble for ATK, Chennaiyin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:18 IST
Twin menace trouble for ATK, Chennaiyin

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are chasing their third Hero Indian Super League crown, and leading the charge for the outfits will be two potent strike-forces who have scored a combined 33 goals this season. Incidentally, behind the teams' potency in front of goal are two partnerships that have set the league alight. For ATK, it is the electric combination of Roy Krishna and David Williams. For their opponents, it is the guile and persistence of Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis.

The battle between Krishna-Williams and Crivellaro-Valskis will most definitely have a huge impact on which team becomes the first-ever to lift the trophy three times. Krishna and Williams are no strangers to each other, having already struck up an understanding during their time at Wellington Phoenix in the A-League before making their move to Kolkata.

They have continued their partnership in India as well, combining to deadly effect as ATK finished second in the league stage. They both feed off each other as the two strikers in Antonio Habas' system and were instrumental again in the play-offs against Bengaluru FC. With ATK needing to score three goals at home, Krishna scored one and Williams hit two as ATK booked their spot in the final. "Football is not just a one-man game. I am just playing my part. Everyone has played their role in the team's success. I am enjoying playing alongside Williams and the number of goals between us proves that things are positive. We have played together in A-League and that experience has helped here," said Krishna.

Krishna is in the running for the ISL Golden Boot award. He has scored 15 goals so far and just needs one more to overtake Bartholomew Ogbeche who also has 15. He also has five assists to his name. David Williams has scored seven goals and has four assists despite missing a few games due to injury. Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis, on the other hand, have no prior connection but the two hit it off after an initial hiccup. Chennaiyin scored no goals in their first four matches before going on to score 38 in their next 16. Twenty-one of those have come from Valskis (14) and Crivellaro (7).

While the Brazilian performs a creative role, sitting behind Valskis, he is no stranger to audacious goals. He can dribble, ping defence-splitting passes and is a huge threat with the set-pieces, something from which Valskis has benefitted far too often. The Lithuanian, on the other hand, is the embodiment of persistence. He works hard as the focal point of Owen Coyle's system and is often at the right place at the right moment. But he is an excellent team player and six assists are a testimony to that. Crivellaro, meanwhile, is second only to Hugo Boumous in the assists department with eight to his name.

"He (Rafael) is a very important part of how creative we want to be and the way we want to play. We are a very attack-minded side. He is an important piece in attack, as are Nerijus (Valskis) and others," said Coyle. One thing is for sure. With such brilliant forwards pitting their wits against each other in Goa on Saturday, both defences are in for a tough time..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank case: Of Rs 30K cr loan sanctioned by Rana Kapoor, Rs 20K cr turned NPA: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday told a special court that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to various entities during his tenure as its chief out of which Rs 20,000 crore turned into bad de...

Somalis allege U.S. air strike killed six civilians; Africa Command investigating

A U.S. air strike aimed at Somali Islamist militants killed six civilians instead, a lawmaker and relative of one victim said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the extent of civilian casualties from U.S. military operations.Reut...

Slovak party challenges election after missing out on seats -newspaper

Leftist coalition PSSpolu is challenging the result of Slovakias national election in the Constitutional Court, alleging irregularities caused it to fall below the threshold for winning parliamentary seats, newspaper Dennik N reported on We...

At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash

At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico Citys underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.The force of the crash, which took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday, left one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020