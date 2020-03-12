Left Menu
Report: Packers to cut 5-time Pro Bowl TE Graham

  Reuters
  Updated: 12-03-2020 05:56 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 05:56 IST
The Green Bay Packers are moving on from tight end Jimmy Graham, with the team set to cut the five-time Pro Bowl veteran on Thursday, ESPN reported Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 33-year-old Graham will become a free agent immediately upon his release.

Graham, the one-time dominant pass catcher whose production has slipped in recent years, acknowledged the coming move in a Twitter post. "The last 2 years have certainly been interesting!" Graham tweeted. "A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring."

According to Over The Cap, releasing Graham will provide $8 million in salary cap savings for the Packers, who until the move becomes official are currently just over $20 million under the cap -- the ninth-lowest figure in the league. Graham played two seasons for Green Bay, where his production waned despite being paired with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Graham averaged just 46.5 receptions and 541.5 receiving yards per season with the Packers, catching only five touchdowns in his two seasons there. Last season, he dipped to 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

That production pales in comparison to what Graham produced as one of the league's most prolific pass-catching tight ends over his career. He became a star working with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints from 2010-15, notching three Pro Bowl berths with glossy pass production: two 1,000-yard seasons (including a career-high 99 catches and 1,310 yards in 2011) and three years with 10 or more touchdown receptions. His 16 scoring catches led the NFL in 2013. Graham was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2015 season, where he made two more Pro Bowl squads in his three seasons there. A Miami (Fla.) product, Graham has 649 career receptions with 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.

The Packers are expected to give a close look at 23-year-old Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick in 2019 who played just six games during an injury plagued rookie season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

