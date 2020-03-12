Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League on March 14-16 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, March 14

Watford v Leicester City (1230) *Watford's three wins in 11 Premier League meetings with Leicester have all been at home with a 2-1 scoreline each time.

*Watford boss Nigel Pearson faces former side Leicester for the first time since they sacked him in June 2015 and embarked on a title winning campaign. *Leicester striker Jamie Vardy needs one goal to take his Premier League tally to 100 and become the 29th player to do so.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace *Bournemouth are looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat at the hands of Palace.

*Palace are aiming to win four successive top-flight matches without conceding a goal for the first time, having sealed 1-0 victories in their last three games. *The last time Palace scored more than two goals in a league match was on the final day of the 2018-19 season, when they beat Bournemouth 5-3 at home.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal *Brighton have lost only once in five Premier League meetings with Arsenal, a 2-0 defeat in October 2017 (W2 D2).

*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league this year, drawing four games and winning four including the last three. *Brighton are seeking a first league victory since beating Bournemouth 2-0 at home on Dec. 28.

Manchester City v Burnley *City have won 28 of their last 33 home league matches.

*Burnley are on a seven-match unbeaten run (W4 D3) in the league after losing four in a row. *City striker Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals in nine games against Burnley in all competitions.

Newcastle United v Sheffield United *Newcastle have won their last four league games against the Blades in the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

*The Blades have conceded 12 goals in away league games this season -- only leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer (nine). *Blades' striker Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four matches in all competitions.

Norwich City v Southampton *Southampton have lost five of their last seven games to drop to 14th in the standings.

*The home side has won the last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs. *After a run of 10 goals in 11 league games, Saints forward Danny Ings has scored once in his last seven.

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730) *Villa have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League matches against Chelsea, their last win coming in March 2014.

*Chelsea are yet to win an away league game this year (D3 L1). *Villa have scored in each of their last 10 league home games.

Sunday, March 15 (1400) West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

*Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has faced West Ham three times and won each time. *West Ham have won one of their last nine league games (D2 L6) and sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

*Wolves' forward Diogo Jota has six goals and an assist in his last four games in all competitions. Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1630)

*Jose Mourinho has lost all three Premier League games against his former sides since taking over at Spurs -- once against Manchester United and twice against Chelsea. *United's January signing Odion Ighalo has scored three times so far but has yet to score in the league.

*United are unbeaten in their last five league matches (W3 D2) while Spurs are winless in their last three (D1 L2). Monday, March 16

Everton v Liverpool (2000) *League leaders Liverpool have won 19 of their last 20 league matches.

*Everton are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches (W4 D3). *Everton have not beaten Liverpool in 18 league meetings since Oct. 2010 (D10 L8). (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

