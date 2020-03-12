Left Menu
Knicks overcome Young's 42 points, beat Hawks in OT

  Updated: 12-03-2020 08:02 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 08:02 IST
Mitchell Robinson scored five of his 16 points in overtime to help the visiting New York Knicks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 on Wednesday. Robinson converted a three-point play off an alley-oop slam with 1:13 remaining in overtime to give the Knicks a 131-124 lead. Robinson was 7-for-7 from the field and helped New York avoid blowing a 23-point lead.

New York won two of the three games between the teams this season, with two of the games going to overtime. New York was led in scoring by Julius Randle with 33 points and 11 rebounds, his 30th double-double of the season, and rookie R.J. Barrett with 26 points. Mo Harkless added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 42 points, 27 of them in the fourth quarter, and 11 assists. It was the 11th time this season that Young has scored 40-plus points. John Collins added 22 points and 15 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the campaign. Jeff Teague and De'Andre Hunter both scored 15. If the remainder of the regular season is cancelled, the game will be the last in the career of Atlanta's Vince Carter. The 22-year veteran scored five points in 13 minutes. Carter was reinserted in the lineup with 19.5 seconds left and made a 3-pointer on perhaps his final shot.

The Knicks used an 8-0 run in the first quarter and led by as many as 15 points, taking a 33-24 lead after the first period. New York was ahead 67-50 at halftime thanks to 55.3 percent shooting from the floor. The second half was similar to Tuesday night, when the Knicks blew a 16-point halftime lead in a loss to the Washington Wizards. This time the Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit (96-73) and tied the game 118-118 when Young put a shot high off the glass that fell through with 16.6 seconds left.

New York played for the last shot, but Elfrid Payton lost control of the ball as he drove to the basket as time expired. --Field Level Media

