Will follow whatever the BCCI decides regarding tournament: IPL franchise

Amidst ongoing concerns regarding whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead as planned or not, sources within a franchise of the tournament on Thursday said they will abide by whatever the BCCI decides. The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and this has put IPL's scheduling in doubt.

"It's really a tricky situation right now, I don't know what to say. There is a special IPL governing council meeting on Saturday, then the BCCI will take a call on the tournament, as of now huge investment has been done for the tournament, many states are also saying no to IPL. It's tough situation. What the BCCI decides, we will follow, sources within a franchise told ANI. Earlier in the day, sources within the IPL's governing council had said that the foreign players would not be available for the tournament due to the visa restrictions.

"Yes, foreign players will not be available. We will discuss this and other issues at our governing council meeting scheduled for March 14," a source in IPL governing council told ANI. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed after 10 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state. He further stated that the final decision will be taken by the government on Thursday. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

