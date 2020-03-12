Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:21 IST
Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday. "No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials, officials from the host association and media are allowed," BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all NSFs to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events. The government's directive is unlikely to have a huge impact on the final day's proceedings with only a handful of spectators coming to watch the action on the previous four days.

Bengal are aiming for their first title since 1989-90 while Saurashtra are eying their maiden trophy. After a drab three days, Thursday witnessed absorbing action with both teams fighting to take the first innings lead, which will effectively decide the Ranji Trophy winner. Bengal, who have four wickets in hand, need 72 runs to overcome Saurashtra's 425 for the all-important first innings lead.

The decision to not allow fans to watch day five of Ranji Trophy final comes after a host of sporting events have been cancelled around the world or are being conducted in empty stadiums to tackle the Coronavirus threat. Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has cancelled all sporting events at least till April 3. The National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States has suspended the ongoing season after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

In India, the national cricket team's home ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata are likely to be played behind closed doors after the series opener was washed out in Dharamsala on Thursday. Foreign players due to take part in the IPL beginning March 29 will be unavailable at least till April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions. The Indian Open golf, scheduled to run from March 19-22, has been postponed.

The Indian Open badminton from March 24-29 will be held without spectators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

Kenya listed among food-insecure countries in Global Hunger Index

Kenya is among the food-insecure countries listed in a newly released Global Hunger Index report GHI, 2019, according to a news report by Capital FM.Despite government efforts to achieve food and nutrition security by 2022, Kenya falls at ...

UK coronavirus cases rise 29% to 590 in a day, total of 10 dead

British cases of coronavirus rose 29 to 590 over the past 24 hours and the death toll rose to 10, health authorities said....

Czechs shut borders to travellers from 15 countries

The Czech Republic will close its borders to travellers crossing from Germany and Austria and also ban the entry of foreigners coming from other risky countries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020