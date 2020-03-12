COVID 19: ICC likely to have board meeting via conference call

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic

"The ICC Board meetings scheduled for the end of March to take place via conference call for urgent matters, full meetings to be rescheduled for May in light of coronavirus outbreak," ESPN Cricinfo tweeted.

