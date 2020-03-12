FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about handball at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics involves 33 sports, including handball. Here are some key facts about handball at the Olympics.

Introduced: Indoor men's handball was added to the program in 1972 and women's handball added in 1976. Another iteration of the sport, field handball, was played in 1936 but not contested in any other Games. Events: Men and women each compete in their own, 12-team tournaments.

Rules and technique: Handball is played seven-on-seven, including a goalie on each side, for two 30-minute periods. The aim is to score as many goals as possible, with athletes employing a variety of approaches, including the vertical jump shot. Players can take up to three steps while in possession of the ball before they must dribble, and constant communication between teammates is essential.

The competition features a round-robin group stage before the knockout stage. Top competitors: European nations have a history of success in the sport, with South Korea the only nation outside the continent to podium in the men's competition. On the women's side, Norway has claimed two golds while Denmark has three.

Sources: International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, IHF Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aHze8s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.