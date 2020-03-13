Left Menu
Packers release TE Graham

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Jimmy Graham, the team announced Thursday. Graham saw his production dip in recent seasons despite being ranked as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with an average salary of $10 million. Graham had signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the team in March 2018.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Graham will provide $8 million in salary cap savings for the Packers, who until the move becomes official are currently just over $20 million under the cap -- the ninth-lowest figure in the league. Graham, 33, saw the writing on the wall and took to Twitter to share his feelings on Wednesday.

"The last 2 years have certainly been interesting!" Graham tweeted. "A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring." Graham played two seasons for Green Bay, where his production waned despite being paired with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Graham averaged just 46.5 receptions and 541.5 receiving yards per season with Green Bay, catching only five touchdowns in his two seasons there. Last season, he dipped to 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

That production pales in comparison to what Graham produced as one of the league's most prolific pass-catching tight ends over his career. He became a star working with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints from 2010-15, notching three Pro Bowl berths with glossy pass production: two 1,000-yard seasons (including a career-high 99 catches and 1,310 yards in 2011) and three years with 10 or more touchdown receptions. His 16 scoring catches led the NFL in 2013. Graham was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2015 season, where he made two more Pro Bowl squads in his three seasons there. A Miami (Fla.) product, Graham has 649 career receptions with 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.

