Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 03:15 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 03:15 IST
Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. "Lab results and the timetable for Trey's recovery will not be known until next week," the Orioles said in a statement. "In the interim, Trey and his family continue to appreciate the respect for privacy."

The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy. Mancini, who turns 28 on March 18, also issued a statement.

"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also extremely thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time," he said. "Finally I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."

Mancini was the most productive player last season for the Orioles. He batted .291 with 175 hits, including 38 doubles and 35 home runs, and 97 RBIs in 154 games. The Orioles selected Mancini, a Florida native, in the eighth round of the 2013 draft. After a brief call-up in 2016, Mancini became a fixture with the club in 2017. He has a career batting average of .276 in 462 games with 86 home runs and 238 RBIs.

