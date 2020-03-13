Love commits $100K to Cavs’ arena, support staff

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he's donating $100,000 to help the organization's arena and support staff. The announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending the regular season over the coronavirus outbreak, leaving support staff with a "sudden life change," Love wrote.

"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling," Love continued. "Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon," wrote Love, playing in his 12th season. "They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic break."

The NBA indefinitely suspended the season late Wednesday night after the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Love, 31, who is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, is in the midst of a four-year, $120.4 million contract he signed last year.

--Field Level Media

