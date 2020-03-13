Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Matsuyama makes noise as Players prepares to go silent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 05:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 05:37 IST
Golf-Matsuyama makes noise as Players prepares to go silent

Hideki Matsuyama heard plenty of cheers on the way to matching the course record at the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, firing an opening round nine-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the Players Championship. But the 28-year-old Japanese golfer won't be hearing any more applause this weekend after the PGA Tour announced mid-round that spectators would be banned for the remainder of the tournament in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

If fans want to see more of Matsuyama and the rest of the world's top players battle for golf's biggest purse of $15 million they will have to watch on television. That is the only place fans will see golfers for the next month with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announcing a spectators ban from all tournaments until after April 5.

The ban ends just ahead of the April 9-12 Masters at Augusta National where the year's first major is due to be contested. Taking advantage of ideal morning conditions, Matsuyama got his round off to a flying start with four consecutive birdies.

But the highlight and biggest cheer came on his final hole where he rolled in a 25-foot eagle putt at the par-five ninth to become the ninth player to shoot 63 on the course. "You hit a good shot or make a good putt, the crowd reaction kind of gets you going," said Matsuyama, the only blemish on his card a bogey at the par-five 16th.

"It's probably going to be strange for all of us (playing without spectators), but it's still golf, we'll just go out and play our best. "I think all of us will have to go back to our college days to play without a gallery."

Matsuyama's performance earned him a two-stroke cushion over South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, American Harris English and South Korea's Kim Si-woo all on seven-under 65. Australian Marc Leishman and American Patrick Cantlay were two further adrift.

FELT FLAT World number one Rory McIlroy, who has had six consecutive top-five finishes, opened with a level-par 72 and said the round felt flat to start with the PGA announcement coming just as he was preparing to tee off.

"Maybe a little flat at the beginning," said McIlroy, who is bidding to become the first player to successfully defend the Players Championship. "If it had have been earlier I think they probably wouldn't have let them (spectators) in.

"So they at least they got to enjoy themselves for one day and yeah, now it's going to look a little different." The day began with happy fans filing into TPC Sawgrass and the PGA Tour under fire for pushing ahead with play while most of North America's other major sports leagues and events were cancelling or postponing competitions.

Overnight the NBA had announced it was suspending its season indefinitely and pressure continued to mount in the morning as the Miami Open, one of tennis's biggest tournaments, was cancelled and Major League Soccer was suspended for 30 days. The mood turned sour as word filtered through the galleries and the field that the PGA Tour had decided to take drastic steps in an attempt to curb the spread of the outbreak.

As golfers walked off the course they looked around at the fans milling about and pondered what is was going to look and feel like playing the next three rounds without spectators. "It's going to be surreal. It's going to be bizarre feeling, especially this event where crowd interaction is such a big key to this golf tournament," said Graeme McDowell, after the Northern Irishman had turned in an opening round four-under 68.

"But what we're doing here is insignificant in comparison to what's happening in the world." (Writing by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Australian Grand Prix cancelled, cricket moved behind closed doors

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday and a cricket series between Australia and New Zealand was ordered to be played behind closed doors as Australian authorities intensified efforts to contain the coronavirus.Austr...

Mexicans wonder if Trump's wall could stop coronavirus spreading south

True to form, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned coronavirus could spread from Mexico, touting his anti-migrant wall as a solution. Seen from south of the border though, the greater risk is infection from the much bigger outbreak in the...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Ghana, Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus

Gabon and Ghana confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Thursday, becoming the ninth and tenth countries in sub-Saharan Africa to register positive cases.The region has so far been less badly hit by coronavirus than Europe or China. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020