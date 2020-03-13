LPGA postpones three events, including major ANA Inspiration

The LPGA is postponing it next three tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the first major on the 2020 golf calendar, the ANA Inspiration. The LPGA said in a statement that the March 19-22 Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, the March 26-29 Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, and the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, would be postponed.

"The plan is to reschedule these events for later dates in the 2020 season," the statement said. "This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA," commissioner Mike Whan said.

"I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration." The LPGA schedule had already been hard-hit by concerns over the novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December. The tour's lucrative early season Asian swing was wiped out, with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, the LPGA Thailand and the Blue Bay LPGA in China all cancelled.

After two tournaments in Australia -- the Vic Open and Australian Open -- the LPGA was set to launch a run of 15 straight US events, starting with the Founders Cup. "On a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans," Whan said.

"That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority." The LPGA also announced the postponement of two upcoming events on the developmental Symetra Tour, both in California..

