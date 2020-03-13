Left Menu
Australian pacer Kane Richardson returns negative for COVID-19 test

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was on Friday cleared of coronavirus after his tests returned negative, Cricket Australia said. The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, had informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday and was then sent for a precautionery COVID-19 testing.

However, Richardson's coronavirus test returned negative and he was on his way to the Sydney cricket ground where the first ODI against New Zealand is taking place. "Kane Richardson has been cleared of contracting coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing today," cricket.com.au reported.

"He received the all-clear about 8pm AEDT and was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG for the opening Gillette ODI against New Zealand." Earlier, a cricket Australia spokesperson had said that the national board were following the protocols laid by the government and had thus quarantined Richardson. "Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes." The 29-year-old was replaced by Sean Abbott in the first ODI against New Zealand. Richardson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 Auctions.

Australia take on New Zealand for a three-match ODI series starting here on Friday. It will be played without fans in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked world sport..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

