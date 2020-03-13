Remaining I-League matches to be played behind closed doors

Following the Health Ministry advisory in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday decided to play the remaining I-League matches of 2019-20 season behind closed doors. "Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, All India Football Federation has decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors," the AIFF said in a statement on Friday.

Besides team officials and players, match officials (referees), medical staff, TV crew, accredited media, and required security staff -- none would be allowed to be in the premises of the stadium on match day, and during official practice the preceding day. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. (ANI)

