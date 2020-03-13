Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:27 IST
Coronavirus impact: All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums

All the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including Sunday's marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation said on Friday. The decision was taken after the AIFF and I-League officials had a Skype meeting with club representatives following Thursday's Sports Ministry advisory asking national federations to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, AIFF has decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors," the AIFF said in a statement. "Besides team officials and players; match officials (referees), medical staff, TV Crew, accredited media, and required security staff -- none would be allowed to be in the premises of the stadium on match day, and during official practice the preceding day," it said.

This will be the first time in the country that so many competitive football matches under the aegis of the AIFF will be played closed doors. The development was, however, on expected lines as several sporting events, including India's ODI matches against visiting South Africa and the Indian Super League football final in Goa on Saturday, will also be played without any spectators.

A top AIFF official had on Friday said that playing the I-League matches behind closed doors was the most likely option after the Sports Ministry advisory on Thursday though the national football governing body decided to hear the clubs first before taking a final decision. The first match to be played behind closed doors will be the one between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC at TRC ground in Srinagar on Saturday. The enthusiastic Real Kashmir supporters who have been turning out to pack the venue most of the time will be robbed of the opportunity to cheer their team.

The football loving fans of Manipur will also be deprived of watching their home team Neroca FC playing against 2018-19 I-League champions Chennai City FC at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal. Reacting to the decision of the AIFF, Chennai City FC owner Rohit Sharma said he would have preferred the matches to be postponed.

"It's a good move but I would have preferred it to be postponed due the safety and health measures of the players and the staff," he told PTI. "Behind doors is fine but sometimes we can't prevent disease to spread especially in airports while travelling for away games," Rohit added. But the match which will be hit the most as far as football-mad spectators are concerned is Sunday's Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

This will be the last Kolkata derby of the I-League era as a merged side of Mohun Bagan and ATK will play in the ISL from next season. The first leg of this season's Kolkata derby was won by Mohun Bagan 2-1.

In any case, it was known on Thursday that the Kolkata derby would be played without spectators as the city police had asked the home team (East Bengal) not to sell tickets for the match in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohun Bagan have already clinched the I-League title on Tuesday with four rounds still to be played but the AIFF cannot cancel the 28 remaining matches as a lot are still at stake.

"There will be relegation and promotion and other things. These cannot be decided without playing the full league. So, we have to hold all the remaining matches," an AIFF official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Criminal held after gunfight with police

An alleged criminal involved in multiple cases of loot in Delhi-NCR was held here on Friday evening, following a gunfight with the Noida police, officials said. The accused, in his 20s, was on a motorcycle along with another man when they w...

Soccer-African Nations Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

Two rounds of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for March have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Confederation of African Football CAF said on Friday. Rounds three and four of the pool qualifiers were due to ...

Aston Martin boosts capital-raising plan after coronavirus market volatility

Aston Martin is increasing a 500-million pound 617 million capital-raising plan by 36 million pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak which will now see a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll take a roughly 25 stake in the ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020