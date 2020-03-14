Left Menu
Report: Aldon Smith to apply for reinstatement

Former first-round pick and San Francisco 49ers standout pass rusher Aldon Smith is in the process of applying for reinstatement to the NFL, according to Jim Trotter of the NFL Network. Smith hasn't been in the league since 2015 after a series of legal and personal issues led to an indefinite suspension. Smith has been arrested a handful of times, including over a domestic violence accusation in November 2018 and several DUI arrests.

Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended by the league for a year for violating its substance-abuse policy. The 49ers drafted Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success, tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and earning first-team All-Pro honors with 19.5 sacks in 2012.

After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played in nine games -- starting seven -- for the Oakland Raiders prior to his suspension in 2015. Trotter said Smith told him that he's "clean now and wants to get back into the league."

