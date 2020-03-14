Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany v Italy friendly international cancelled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:02 IST
Germany v Italy friendly international cancelled

The international friendly match between Germany and Italy scheduled to be played in Nuremberg on March 31 has been cancelled due to the health crisis. The region of Bavaria has banned all gatherings of over 100 people, so even if the match took place in an empty stadium, the number of team members, support staff and media participants would likely exceed that limit.

"Cancellation was inevitable," the German football federation DFB said. Germany are also scheduled to play in Madrid against Spain March 26, but this encounter has yet to be officially cancelled..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect. A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of ...

Estonia to raise up to 1 bln euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Estonia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros 1.1 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including via short-dated bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. As a first step, the maximum allowed issuance of short-term bonds...

2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this years Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020