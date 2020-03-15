Jazz G Mitchell says he's 'feeling fine'

NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell says he is feeling fine, playing lots of video games and looking forward to getting back on the court. The Utah Jazz guard released a 30-second video clip via NBA.com on Saturday, updating his condition after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

"I just want to say thank you guys for your continued support. It means a lot to me. I feel fine. Things are going well. I'm just taking the proper precautions," Mitchell said. "As was told to me by the health authorities I've got to stay in isolation, so I'm solo in here, playing video games all day and I can't wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys and I'll see you guys soon."

Mitchell and Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, who tested positive Wednesday, are both under quarantine. The NBA suspended the regular season late Wednesday after Gobert's positive result.

Mitchell, 23, played in his first All-Star Game last month. He has averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 63 games in his third NBA season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.