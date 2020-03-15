O's Mancini thanks supporters after tumor removal

Two days after undergoing surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini thanked his supporters in a video posted Saturday on social media. "Hey everyone, I just wanted to thank you so much for your well-wishes and kind messages this week," Mancini said while seated in what appeared to be a hospital bed. "It's really lifted my spirits and helped me through this tough week. But I'm really looking forward to being on the road to recovery, and I'm so thankful for our medical staff, our team trainers, all the doctors that have helped me this week.

"I'm really thankful we caught this when I did, through a simple blood test. So I'm feeling really grateful for that, and thank you all again." The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy.

Mancini, who turns 28 on Wednesday, Mancini was the Orioles' most productive player last season. He batted .291 with 175 hits, including 38 doubles and 35 home runs, and 97 RBIs in 154 games. The Orioles selected Mancini, a Florida native, in the eighth round of the 2013 draft. After a brief call-up in 2016, he became a fixture with the club in 2017. He has a career batting average of .276 in 462 games with 86 home runs and 238 RBIs.

