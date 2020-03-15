Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros' Springer, Bregman pitching in with coronavirus relief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 09:59 IST
Astros' Springer, Bregman pitching in with coronavirus relief
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@astros)

Houston Astros stars George Springer and Alex Bregman joined the ranks of US sports figures stepping up to help out stadium workers and others impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Astros outfielder Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, is donating $100,000 to Minute Maid Park workers who stand to lose wages after Major League Baseball pushed back the start of Opening Day, scheduled for March 26, "at least two weeks."

"These are the people that help take care of my family when I go to work," Springer said through his agency, Excel Sports Management. "Now I want to help take care of them when they're in a time of need."

Bregman donated 1,000 quarantine food kits which the Houston Food Bank said would make sure students who normally receive free lunches at school will get 28 meals per kit while their schools are closed.

The Astros players swell the ranks of athletes and teams who have pledged to provide financial assistance to hourly wage workers who will be hard-hit by the disruption to the sporting schedule.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers and Kings, along with Staples Center, have established a fund to provide financial assistance to all hourly employees at the arena impacted by the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times reported the assistance package is expected to be worth more than $5 million, although an exact number is fluid because the number of games and events that will be canceled is unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Passenger who tested positive on Dubai-bound flight is UK tourist: Officials. PTI TGB VS DVDV

Passenger who tested positive on Dubai-bound flight is UK tourist Officials. PTI TGB VS DVDV...

All 289 passengers of Dubai-bound flight from Kochi offloaded before take-off after one tests positive for coronavirus: Airport official.

All 289 passengers of Dubai-bound flight from Kochi offloaded before take-off after one tests positive for coronavirus Airport official....

'How plants defend against fungi, insects decoded'

Researchers have discovered a communication network in plants which helps them respond to a hormone involved in pest resistance, a finding that may help develop crops that can withstand insect attack. The study, published in the journal Nat...

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet amid coronavirus outbreak

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday called off his weekly meet and greet with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 77-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 37 years, took to Twitter to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020