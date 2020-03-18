Left Menu
Reports: Chargers agree to 3-year deal with OT Bulaga

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 18-03-2020 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Los Angeles Chargers might not know who their quarterback will be come next season, but that didn't stop them from providing some big-time protection for their signal-caller in 2020. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the team reached agreement with free-agent offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga. NFL Network and ESPN reported the contract for Bulaga, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, is for three years and $30 million.

It would be the second major addition to the offensive line by the Chargers this offseason, following the trade earlier this month that sent tackle Russell Okung to Carolina in exchange for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner. As news of the Bulaga deal was breaking, reports also surfaced that longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers -- owner of most franchise passing records -- agreed to a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

As for Bulaga, he spent 10 years in Green Bay after the Packers took him in the first round -- 23rd overall -- out of Iowa in 2010. He turns 31 on Saturday. He has played in 115 games, starting 111 of them. He played in all 16 games in a season three times in Green Bay, including last season. He missed two games in 2018 after missing 11 games in 2017, most of them following a torn ACL suffered in November that season.

