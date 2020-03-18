Left Menu
Reports: Ex-Cowboys Witten, Collins, Heath join Raiders

  Updated: 18-03-2020 06:00 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 06:00 IST
The Las Vegas Raiders plundered the Cowboys on Tuesday, agreeing to deals with three former Dallas players in free agency. Veteran tight end Jason Witten, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and safety Jeff Heath are all making the move to Las Vegas, according to multiple media reports.

Witten reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. Per ESPN, he could earn up to $4.75 million. Collins told the Dallas Morning News that he had agreed to join the Raiders. Terms of the deal were are known.

Heath landed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, according to multiple media reports. Witten, 37, spent 16 of the past 17 seasons with the Cowboys. He ranks fourth in NFL history with 1,215 career receptions and 19th with 12,977 receiving yards.

Witten retired after the 2017 season and was an analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2018. He unretired to play for the Cowboys last season and caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. The 11-time Pro Bowl selection has topped 1,000 receiving yards four times during his career. He's also caught more than 90 passes four times, topped by a career-best 110 in 2012.

Witten has 72 career touchdown receptions in 255 games (245 starts) since breaking in with the Cowboys in 2003. Collins is a fit for the Las Vegas defense with former Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in charge of the team's defensive line.

Collins, who turns 25 on April 8, had 20 tackles and four sacks while starting all 16 games last season. Overall, he has 84 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 61 career games (55 starts). Heath, 28, spent the past seven seasons with the Cowboys. He joined the starting lineup in 2017, and he started each of the 44 games he appeared in over the past three years.

In 13 starts during the 2019 season, Heath had 63 tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high seven passes defensed. For his career, he has eight interceptions and five forced fumbles in 106 games (54 starts). --Field Level Media

