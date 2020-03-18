Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durant among Brooklyn Nets players diagnosed with COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:30 IST
Durant among Brooklyn Nets players diagnosed with COVID-19

Kevin Durant is reportedly among four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are in isolation. The injured Durant, who has yet to play for the Nets since signing for the club last year, confirmed to The Athletic website he had tested positive for the virus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant was quoted as saying. News that the two-time NBA Finals MVP was among those who had contracted the virus came soon after the Nets confirmed four players had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the team said in a statement. "Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. "All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians." The Nets said they were notifying known contacts of the players including those from teams who played against the Nets shortly before the NBA shut down its season indefinitely on March 12.

The last team to play the Nets was the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, who were stunned 104-102 by Brooklyn on March 10. The Lakers said in a statement Tuesday they had been informed of the four Nets players testing positive and have been in touch with their own players and staff.

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocols that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said. The Nets said all players and members of the team travel party had been asked to isolate themselves and monitor their health.

The four cases more than double the known number of cases of COVID-19 among NBA players. Utah Jazz defensive standout Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive -- his illness triggering the NBA's current closure.

Teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have also tested positive for the virus. Woods was tested after reporting flu-like symptoms to the Pistons medical staff.

Mitchell was tested after Gobert's positive test, but had not experienced symptoms. "I don't have any symptoms," Mitchell said in an interview broadcast by ABC television on Monday. "I could walk down the street (and) if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part about this virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

São Tomé & Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea agree to explore oil & gas reserves

So Tom and Prncipe and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the establishment of a Special Zone for Joint Exploration to explore and develop cross-border oil gas reserves believed to be in the blocks bordering each countrys maritime zone.The d...

Athletics-Kenya orders closure of training camps and clubs over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority on Wednesday ordered the closure of training camps and clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak, a move that threatens the ability of the countrys athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games which are scheduled to begi...

Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel have jumped by 40 to 427 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, predicting a steeper rise as mass testing is implemented. The Internal Security Ministry said compulsory closures, e...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB

Coronavirus Vistara says it has temporarily adjusted domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020