The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday saying it hoped to reschedule the event for the summer. The PGA Tour, a separate body which runs the game's biggest weekly circuit, has cancelled its schedule until at least May 10. Lakers reportedly under quarantine, will test for COVID-19

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers are under quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Lakers reportedly participated in a team conference call on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets, their most recent opponent, disclosed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Only one of those four players showed symptoms. Among them is All-Star Kevin Durant, who is idle in his first season with the Nets as he recovers from an Achilles operation. Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58

Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes, his camp said on Tuesday. Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native was a champion in his own right. All-Around World Cup Tokyo canceled over COVID-19

The Japan Gymnastics Association said it has canceled the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup Tokyo, scheduled for April 4-5, because of the coronavirus outbreak. Tom Brady's tweet gives bored sports fans a break from coronavirus blues

Tom Brady gave competition-starved sports fans something to talk about other than the coronavirus on Tuesday when the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback tweeted he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years for a new home. Even for New England fans saddened by Brady's announcement, the news was a respite from the daily deluge of postponements and cancellations by leagues and events as the pandemic decimates the sports landscape. Euro 2020 Championship postponed to 2021 over coronavirus crisis

The Euro 2020 soccer Championship, trumpeted as a continent-wide feast of football to mark the 60th anniversary of UEFA's flagship tournament, was postponed for a year on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic claimed its biggest sporting casualty yet. The fate of the 24-nation, month-long showpiece due to start in June, had hung in the balance ever since Europe's domestic leagues shut down in the wake of the sweeping health crisis, which has killed around 7,500 people worldwide. Laver Cup will go ahead despite French Open switch: organisers

Laver Cup organisers say the exhibition event will go ahead in September as planned despite the French Open moving to the same dates as the implications of the French Tennis Federation (FFT)'s shock gambit began to reverberate on Wednesday. In a move that stunned the tennis world, French Open organisers on Tuesday postponed the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros from May until late September because of the coronavirus pandemic. IOC committed to Tokyo 2020 Games, no need for 'drastic decisions'

The International Olympic Committee does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months' time despite the global spread of the coronavirus. Following discussions with international sports federations the IOC said changes would need to be made to the qualifiers due to the impact of the virus, but it still plans to go ahead with the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics. Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus: report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," 10-time NBA All-Star Durant was quoted as saying. Champion quarterback Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: reports

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Brady, 42, has been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, but he said on Tuesday he was leaving the franchise. The announcement of his departure came a day before he became a free agent.

