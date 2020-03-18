Left Menu
Report: Saints looking to bring back S Jenkins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saints)

The New Orleans Saints are close to a reunion with free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Philadelphia Eagles declined the 11-year veteran's $7.85 million contract option for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

Jenkins, 32, started all 16 games for the sixth consecutive season in 2019 and tallied 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. New Orleans' first-round pick (14th overall) in 2009, Jenkins spent five years with the Saints before joining the Eagles in free agency in 2014.

"Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we've made, and you have to ask yourself how did that happen?" Saints coach Sean Payton said last year. "Letting him out of the building certainly wasn't a smart decision." A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Jenkins won Super Bowl titles with both franchises and has 873 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 interceptions in 167 career games.

